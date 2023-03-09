6,386 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $250.81 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.10.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 67.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

