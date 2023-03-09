Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of HP by 50.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in HP by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 138,592 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 2.2 %

HPQ opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,164 shares of company stock worth $4,149,407. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.