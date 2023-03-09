Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,902 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 118.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

