16,173 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,285,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,209,019.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,760 shares of company stock valued at $61,041,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

