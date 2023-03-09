Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
