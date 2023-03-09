Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Syneos Health Trading Up 0.2 %

SYNH stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

