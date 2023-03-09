Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 16,619 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $2,948,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,841. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

