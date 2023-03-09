Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.60 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Best Buy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $207,915,000 after acquiring an additional 424,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,840,176 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $179,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

