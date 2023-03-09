Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

