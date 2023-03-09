Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 90,924 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 780.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

