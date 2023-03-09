Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 22,900 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $136.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $53,921.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $33,604.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,253.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $53,921.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and have sold 65,516 shares worth $8,172,645. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

