21,422 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.28% of UFP Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 131.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPT has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

About UFP Technologies

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $907.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.39. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $126.78.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

