Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 24,595 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bruker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bruker by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $76.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

