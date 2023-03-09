Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 3,877 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in HEICO by 25.6% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 0.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 19,508 shares worth $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $172.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $177.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

