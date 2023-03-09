Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 344.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

