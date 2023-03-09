Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $126.78 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

