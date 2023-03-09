Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.98 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY stock opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

