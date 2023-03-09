Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FOX by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

