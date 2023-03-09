Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $310,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

SSD opened at $108.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $120.66.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $515,191. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

