Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $145.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.