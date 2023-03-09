Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 177.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,119 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Varonis Systems worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,548,000 after purchasing an additional 713,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,956,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after buying an additional 240,798 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after buying an additional 360,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after buying an additional 307,947 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 772,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.
