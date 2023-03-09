Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 2,374 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 89.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $88.78 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FND shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.