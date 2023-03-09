Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $673.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $752.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $817.05. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,576.49.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

