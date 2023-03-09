Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 8,095 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

