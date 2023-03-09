Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,375,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,148,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after buying an additional 1,596,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,877,000 after buying an additional 481,205 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

