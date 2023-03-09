Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hub Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $104.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.