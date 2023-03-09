Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

