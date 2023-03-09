Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Clarus by 461.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 165,490 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Clarus by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,281,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Clarus Price Performance

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.24%.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

