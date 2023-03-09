1,104 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.08.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,674 shares of company stock worth $45,432,532 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH opened at $218.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average of $269.37. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

