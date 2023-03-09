Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $159,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

