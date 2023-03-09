Quantamental Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $103,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack Levine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,371.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

BLNK opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

