Quantamental Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,444,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TAK opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.