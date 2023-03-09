Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $36,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 226.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,064,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $26,991,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,037,000 after buying an additional 734,427 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KSS opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $63.74.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

