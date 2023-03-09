Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,190,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ATI by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,056,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 334,960 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in ATI by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,482,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ATI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,288,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in ATI by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.21. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Articles

