Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 19,261 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.3 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $90.97 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

FMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.