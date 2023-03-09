Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prologis by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average is $117.11. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

