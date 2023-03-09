Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 1,838 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COLB. Truist Financial began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile



Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.



