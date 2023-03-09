Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $326,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $253.15 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average of $232.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

