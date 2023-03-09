Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $328,000 in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 994,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 278,208 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,460 shares of company stock valued at $89,105. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDIT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

