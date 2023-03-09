Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $18.15. Upstart shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 587,861 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,849.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,849.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,031,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Upstart Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Upstart by 3,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart



Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

