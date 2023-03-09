9,678 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 77.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 227.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1,066.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.