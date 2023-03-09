Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,321 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Down 0.7 %

Biogen stock opened at $263.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.73.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

