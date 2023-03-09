Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 5,072 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Axonics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Axonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Axonics Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Axonics news, EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $462,829.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,861. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.41. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.