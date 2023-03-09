Quantamental Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 28,999 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.