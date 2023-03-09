Quantamental Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 28,999 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.
Insider Transactions at Foot Locker
Foot Locker Price Performance
NYSE:FL opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
See Also
