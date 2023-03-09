Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in MetLife by 3,664.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,603 shares of company stock worth $3,348,193. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.