Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $337,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Avantor stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

