Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scholar Rock Holding Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will earn ($2.37) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.6 %

SRRK stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 48,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $455,061.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240,980.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.