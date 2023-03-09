Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 12,326 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8,783.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $23,354,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 58.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after purchasing an additional 638,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $10,852,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.