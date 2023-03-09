Quantamental Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $219.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.