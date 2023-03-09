Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 1,876.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sony Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

SONY opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $107.52.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

